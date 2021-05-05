RTL Group (EBR:RTL) PT Set at €80.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

RTL Group (EBR:RTL) has been given a €80.00 ($94.12) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

RTL has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on shares of RTL Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays set a €52.50 ($61.76) target price on RTL Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Nord/LB set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on RTL Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.00 ($67.06) target price on RTL Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on shares of RTL Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €55.98 ($65.85).

RTL Group has a 12 month low of €59.84 ($70.40) and a 12 month high of €76.02 ($89.44).

RTL Group Company Profile

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

