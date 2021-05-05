Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 96.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,842 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $3,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 225.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 15,082 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 23.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 37,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 6th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.70.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Director Fazal F. Merchant sold 1,337 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total value of $111,519.17. Also, EVP Scott J. Lynn sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.98, for a total value of $209,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,604.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RHP stock opened at $76.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.62. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $86.58. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.35 and a beta of 1.79.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($1.16). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 34.71% and a negative return on equity of 62.16%. The company had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

