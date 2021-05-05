S.Finance (SFG) Price Tops $1.31 on Major Exchanges

S.Finance (CURRENCY:SFG) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 5th. S.Finance has a market capitalization of $111,463.22 and approximately $327,462.00 worth of S.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, S.Finance has traded up 51.6% against the U.S. dollar. One S.Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $1.31 or 0.00002290 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.09 or 0.00082144 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00019084 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.30 or 0.00068557 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $465.84 or 0.00812550 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.65 or 0.00098819 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,324.23 or 0.09286853 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000314 BTC.

About S.Finance

SFG is a coin. Its launch date was September 22nd, 2020. S.Finance’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,903 coins. S.Finance’s official website is s.finance . S.Finance’s official Twitter account is @SFinanceEx

According to CryptoCompare, “S.Finance is a DeFi project, which starts as offering a stable currency exchange service. Compared with UniSwap, S.Finance adopts StableSwap market maker algorithm, similar to Curve, which is smoother than UniSwap algorithm and can achieve low slippage. “

Buying and Selling S.Finance

