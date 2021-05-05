Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) Short Interest Up 27.3% in April

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 671,600 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the March 31st total of 527,500 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 114,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SFE. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 276.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,538 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,229 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Safeguard Scientifics during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Safeguard Scientifics during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Safeguard Scientifics during the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. 66.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Safeguard Scientifics alerts:

SFE stock opened at $6.46 on Wednesday. Safeguard Scientifics has a 1-year low of $5.15 and a 1-year high of $8.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.76. The stock has a market cap of $135.30 million, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.28.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The asset manager reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter.

Safeguard Scientifics Company Profile

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Safeguard Scientifics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safeguard Scientifics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.