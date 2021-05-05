Safestore Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Safestore Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SFSHF. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Safestore to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Safestore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Safestore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of SFSHF stock opened at $11.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.74. Safestore has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $11.89.

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

