Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) Lowered to “Buy” at AlphaValue

AlphaValue downgraded shares of Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SAPMY. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Saipem in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Saipem in a research note on Friday, April 16th. HSBC lowered shares of Saipem from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Saipem from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Saipem in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of SAPMY opened at $4.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.16. Saipem has a 52 week low of $3.16 and a 52 week high of $6.47.

Saipem SpA engages in the engineering, drilling, and construction of projects in the energy and infrastructure sectors worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and XSIGHT.

