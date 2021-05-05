Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) Lowered to “Buy” at AlphaValue

Posted by on May 5th, 2021

AlphaValue downgraded shares of Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SAPMY. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Saipem in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Saipem in a research note on Friday, April 16th. HSBC lowered shares of Saipem from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Saipem from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Saipem in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of SAPMY opened at $4.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.16. Saipem has a 52 week low of $3.16 and a 52 week high of $6.47.

About Saipem

Saipem SpA engages in the engineering, drilling, and construction of projects in the energy and infrastructure sectors worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and XSIGHT.

Featured Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMY)

Receive News & Ratings for Saipem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saipem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit