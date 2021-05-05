salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors reduced its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 994 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in salesforce.com were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in salesforce.com by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,415,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $14,557,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,637 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in salesforce.com by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,846,031 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,193,453,000 after acquiring an additional 876,975 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in salesforce.com by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,090,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,084 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,492,164 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,779,881,000 after acquiring an additional 599,727 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,202,604,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $217.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $160.25 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.33. The firm has a market cap of $200.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

CRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Nord/LB lowered salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.06.

In other salesforce.com news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total transaction of $48,588.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at $6,789,252.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.70, for a total value of $1,198,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,242 shares in the company, valued at $12,282,707.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 167,035 shares of company stock worth $38,146,927. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.