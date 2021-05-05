salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock Position Raised by Opal Wealth Advisors LLC

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 1,340.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.06.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.70, for a total value of $1,198,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,282,707.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total value of $48,588.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,789,252.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 167,035 shares of company stock valued at $38,146,927 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $218.58. The stock had a trading volume of 76,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,851,283. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.33. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $160.25 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $201.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.