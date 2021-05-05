Sanchez Wealth Management Group Has $25.91 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Sanchez Wealth Management Group cut its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 556 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 13.2% of Sanchez Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Sanchez Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $25,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 20.3% in the first quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.7% during the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 13,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% during the first quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,386,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 7,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at about $321,000. Institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $330.85. 2,533,851 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,886,668. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $329.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $317.41. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $215.99 and a 1-year high of $342.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

