Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. Has $2.91 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 38.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,889 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 3.7% of Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Wealth Architects LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 609,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,785,000 after purchasing an additional 15,212 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 163,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 18.8% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 48,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares during the period. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 16,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period.

VEA stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.13. 274,248 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,825,797. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.12 and a 52-week high of $51.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.27 and a 200-day moving average of $47.48.

