Sandstorm Gold’s (SSL) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at CIBC

CIBC reissued their outperform rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) in a research report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a C$13.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Sandstorm Gold to C$12.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$14.25 to C$13.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$12.33.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

TSE:SSL opened at C$9.59 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$9.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 30.01 and a quick ratio of 29.91. Sandstorm Gold has a 12 month low of C$7.57 and a 12 month high of C$14.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.87 billion and a PE ratio of 51.84.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$38.71 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Sandstorm Gold news, Director Andrew Swarthout sold 10,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.56, for a total transaction of C$98,468.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,366 shares in the company, valued at C$376,338.96.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.