Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 51.51% and a negative return on equity of 16.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 100.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS.

SGMO traded down $0.55 on Wednesday, hitting $10.81. The company had a trading volume of 13,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,760. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.69. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.27 and a 12-month high of $19.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.02 and a beta of 1.97.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SGMO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Sangamo Therapeutics from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Sangamo Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sangamo Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.29.

In other news, EVP Gary Loeb sold 17,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $230,090.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

