Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.31 Per Share (NYSE:SC)

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Santander Consumer USA in a report released on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.12. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Santander Consumer USA’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.97. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Compass Point raised Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America began coverage on Santander Consumer USA in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

SC stock opened at $34.32 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.70. The company has a quick ratio of 59.10, a current ratio of 59.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12. The stock has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 1.15. Santander Consumer USA has a 52-week low of $12.79 and a 52-week high of $34.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Santander Consumer USA’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

In related news, insider Christopher Keith Pfirrman sold 15,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total transaction of $393,993.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,504.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 264,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,815,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

