Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) Short Interest Up 26.6% in April

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,570,000 shares, an increase of 26.6% from the March 31st total of 2,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.80.

NYSE:SC opened at $34.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a current ratio of 59.10 and a quick ratio of 59.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.30 and a 200-day moving average of $24.70. The company has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 1.15. Santander Consumer USA has a one year low of $12.79 and a one year high of $34.70.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Santander Consumer USA’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

In other news, insider Christopher Keith Pfirrman sold 15,277 shares of Santander Consumer USA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total transaction of $393,993.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,504.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Santander Consumer USA by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Santander Consumer USA by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Santander Consumer USA by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Santander Consumer USA in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Santander Consumer USA by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 264,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

