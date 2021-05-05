Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (SC) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 7th

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th.

Santander Consumer USA has increased its dividend by 2,100.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Santander Consumer USA has a dividend payout ratio of 14.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Santander Consumer USA to earn $2.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.3%.

NYSE:SC opened at $34.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 59.10, a current ratio of 59.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12. Santander Consumer USA has a 52-week low of $12.79 and a 52-week high of $34.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.70.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Santander Consumer USA will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Christopher Keith Pfirrman sold 15,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total value of $393,993.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,504.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SC. Piper Sandler raised shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

