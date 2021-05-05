ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) – Equities researchers at Northcoast Research lifted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for ScanSource in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 3rd. Northcoast Research analyst K. Housum now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.73. Northcoast Research currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $810.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.65 million. ScanSource had a positive return on equity of 5.58% and a negative net margin of 6.63%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS.

SCSC has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on ScanSource from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

SCSC stock opened at $31.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $790.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.51. ScanSource has a one year low of $18.25 and a one year high of $34.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCSC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in ScanSource during the 4th quarter valued at about $326,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ScanSource by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ScanSource by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,714,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,223,000 after buying an additional 91,120 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ScanSource during the 1st quarter valued at $710,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in ScanSource by 24.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. 93.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ScanSource Company Profile

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment offers a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

