Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) PT Set at €9.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) has been given a €9.00 ($10.59) price target by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €6.60 ($7.76) price objective on Schaeffler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Nord/LB set a €6.30 ($7.41) price target on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Bank of America set a €8.40 ($9.88) price objective on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley set a €5.10 ($6.00) target price on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on Schaeffler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €7.55 ($8.88).

Shares of FRA SHA opened at €7.39 ($8.69) on Monday. Schaeffler has a 1-year low of €11.30 ($13.29) and a 1-year high of €16.74 ($19.69). The business has a 50-day moving average of €7.70 and a 200-day moving average of €6.74.

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

