Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Shares Acquired by Insight 2811 Inc.

Insight 2811 Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 815,272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,426 shares during the quarter. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up 26.8% of Insight 2811 Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Insight 2811 Inc. owned about 1.30% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $45,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 256.4% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 19,733 shares in the last quarter. WT Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 160.3% in the 1st quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 93,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,279,000 after purchasing an additional 57,631 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 23,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 12,421 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,067,000. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 226,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,775,000 after purchasing an additional 22,958 shares during the last quarter.

SCHR traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $56.76. 3,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,505. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.63 and a 200-day moving average of $57.59. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $56.29 and a 12-month high of $58.99.

