Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Sold by WT Wealth Management

Posted by on May 5th, 2021

WT Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 63.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,423 shares during the quarter. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHP. Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 17,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 30,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHP traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $62.17. The stock had a trading volume of 8,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,018,761. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1-year low of $58.67 and a 1-year high of $62.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.53.

