Scorpio Tankers (STNG) to Release Earnings on Friday

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.00) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The shipping company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.06. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 18.26%. The firm had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.93 million. On average, analysts expect Scorpio Tankers to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Scorpio Tankers stock opened at $18.44 on Wednesday. Scorpio Tankers has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $23.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -42.55%.

STNG has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. HC Wainwright started coverage on Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

