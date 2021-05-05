Scotiabank Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) – Research analysts at Scotiabank raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Huntsman in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 3rd. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.52. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Huntsman’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Get Huntsman alerts:

HUN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Huntsman presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Shares of NYSE HUN opened at $30.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Huntsman has a 1 year low of $13.86 and a 1 year high of $30.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.69 and a 200 day moving average of $27.00.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. Huntsman had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Huntsman’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 42.48%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 26,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Huntsman by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 81,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its position in Huntsman by 5.3% in the first quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 14,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in Huntsman by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 25,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. 77.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.