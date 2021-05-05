SEA (NYSE:SE) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

SEA (NYSE:SE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sea Limited is an internet service provider company. It offers Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce and Digital Financial Services known as Garena, Shopee and AirPay. The company operates primarily in Indonesia, Taiwan, Vietnam, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Singapore. Sea Limited is based in Singapore. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Macquarie raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on SEA in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SEA from $188.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.38.

SEA stock opened at $243.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.67. The stock has a market cap of $79.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.82 and a beta of 1.36. SEA has a 12-month low of $55.97 and a 12-month high of $285.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 38.59% and a negative return on equity of 144.79%. SEA’s revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SEA will post -3.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in SEA by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,733 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after buying an additional 4,343 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its position in SEA by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,621 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SEA by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SEA by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,953 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $19,634,000 after buying an additional 50,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its position in SEA by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 40,471 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $9,034,000 after buying an additional 8,196 shares during the last quarter. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

