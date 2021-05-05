Seaport Global Securities Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Franklin Electric in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 3rd. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.79. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Franklin Electric’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.22 EPS.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $333.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.60 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FELE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Electric from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.67.

Franklin Electric stock opened at $86.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.41 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Franklin Electric has a fifty-two week low of $43.00 and a fifty-two week high of $87.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 33.82%.

In related news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 14,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $1,063,857.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,280.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 15,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $1,186,384.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,169,783.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,092 shares of company stock worth $2,565,023. Insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. 77.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

