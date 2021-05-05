Seaport Global Securities Weighs in on The Sherwin-Williams Company’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SHW)

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note issued on Thursday, April 29th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $3.00 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.91. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for The Sherwin-Williams’ Q2 2022 earnings at $3.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.37 EPS.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.69%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $255.00 to $268.67 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $278.67 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $304.83.

NYSE:SHW opened at $283.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $266.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The Sherwin-Williams has a 12 month low of $174.48 and a 12 month high of $283.60.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,794,983 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,788,971,000 after acquiring an additional 78,444 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,681,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,235,613,000 after acquiring an additional 13,915 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,261,162 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $926,862,000 after purchasing an additional 128,150 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,297 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $905,626,000 after purchasing an additional 24,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,053,829 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $774,468,000 after buying an additional 18,090 shares in the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 1,895 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $1,326,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,740,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 1,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.87, for a total value of $1,228,687.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,466 shares of company stock worth $25,811,540. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 17th that allows the company to repurchase 15,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.42%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

