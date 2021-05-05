Security Asset Management Buys 1,903 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Security Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the quarter. Security Asset Management’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the first quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.3% during the first quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 17.1% during the first quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 6,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 120.9% during the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 4,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PG stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.91. The stock had a trading volume of 258,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,296,208. The stock has a market cap of $327.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.74. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $111.25 and a 52-week high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.97%.

In related news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.47, for a total value of $1,743,769.84. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total transaction of $1,748,057.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,017 shares in the company, valued at $4,004,055.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,335 shares of company stock worth $19,552,504 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PG. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.93.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

