Security Asset Management Decreases Stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Security Asset Management lowered its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,621 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 934 shares during the period. Tyler Technologies accounts for 1.9% of Security Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Security Asset Management’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $4,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1,098.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 577,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,927,000 after purchasing an additional 528,975 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $171,470,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 203,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,783,000 after purchasing an additional 51,546 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 454,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,481,000 after purchasing an additional 17,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 401.1% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 17,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,287,000 after purchasing an additional 13,741 shares during the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE TYL traded down $1.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $413.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,492. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $433.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $429.21. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $313.72 and a fifty-two week high of $479.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.70 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Donald R. Brattain sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.58, for a total value of $1,432,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,981,957. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.57, for a total transaction of $327,521.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,567,923.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,211 shares of company stock worth $26,287,848. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on TYL shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $510.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.67.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.