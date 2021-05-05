Security Asset Management Has $293,000 Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Security Asset Management boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,057 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Security Asset Management’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,475,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 121.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in SBA Communications by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SBA Communications by 23,157.1% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.09, for a total transaction of $1,052,773.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,295,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.46, for a total value of $214,313.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,919,662.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $277.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $309.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SBA Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.23.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC traded down $2.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $294.85. 5,168 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 755,939. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,979.20 and a beta of 0.21. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $232.88 and a 52-week high of $328.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $283.38 and a 200-day moving average of $278.41.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $548.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.79 million. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.14) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 27.33%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

