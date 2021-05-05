Security Asset Management Lowers Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Security Asset Management reduced its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,702 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Security Asset Management’s holdings in Facebook were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on FB. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.11.

FB stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $319.33. The stock had a trading volume of 356,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,618,230. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $277.89. The company has a market cap of $909.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.69 and a 52-week high of $331.81.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 429 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.25, for a total value of $114,650.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,079.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.92, for a total value of $11,989,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,695,101 shares of company stock worth $489,198,649. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.