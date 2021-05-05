Security Asset Management Sells 1,963 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Security Asset Management lessened its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,169 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,963 shares during the period. Illumina accounts for approximately 1.4% of Security Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Security Asset Management’s holdings in Illumina were worth $3,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ILMN. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Illumina in the 3rd quarter worth about $242,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Illumina by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,598 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. boosted its stake in Illumina by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 50,320 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $18,618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter worth about $1,639,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Illumina news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.02, for a total value of $126,234.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,620,366.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.24, for a total value of $321,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,077,872.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,428 shares of company stock valued at $5,564,046 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illumina stock traded up $3.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $381.97. The stock had a trading volume of 6,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,125. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $402.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $381.07. The company has a market capitalization of $55.77 billion, a PE ratio of 87.93, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $260.42 and a 52-week high of $555.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ILMN. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays assumed coverage on Illumina in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Illumina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $376.89.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

