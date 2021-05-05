SEEN (SEEN) 24-Hour Volume Hits $21,199.00

SEEN (CURRENCY:SEEN) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. One SEEN coin can now be bought for approximately $7.82 or 0.00013637 BTC on major exchanges. SEEN has a market capitalization of $5.51 million and $21,199.00 worth of SEEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SEEN has traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.52 or 0.00086393 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00019108 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.10 or 0.00068206 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $480.80 or 0.00838760 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.38 or 0.00101847 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,422.14 or 0.09458967 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000319 BTC.

SEEN Profile

SEEN (CRYPTO:SEEN) is a coin. SEEN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 704,772 coins. The official message board for SEEN is seen-haus.medium.com . SEEN’s official Twitter account is @seen_haus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SEEN is seen.haus

According to CryptoCompare, “seen.haus is an auction house of the future merging the physical and digital worlds of art. Each physical collectible sold through this platform is paired with a digital version that provides an exclusive record of ownership. Seen.haus is governed by the $SEEN token which is designed to help curate and guide the future of the project. $SEEN holders will have a say in seen.haus collaborations, drops, auction styles, and much more. “

