Seigniorage Shares (SHARE) Price Hits $0.14 on Exchanges

Seigniorage Shares (CURRENCY:SHARE) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 5th. Over the last seven days, Seigniorage Shares has traded 25% lower against the U.S. dollar. Seigniorage Shares has a total market cap of $2.95 million and $96,644.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Seigniorage Shares coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000252 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.15 or 0.00070111 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $151.21 or 0.00264020 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004226 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $666.54 or 0.01163848 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00031908 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $422.27 or 0.00737315 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,231.87 or 0.99932069 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Seigniorage Shares Profile

Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,395,279 coins. Seigniorage Shares’ official Twitter account is @DollarProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Seigniorage Shares is https://reddit.com/r/DollarProtocol . The official website for Seigniorage Shares is dollarprotocol.com

Buying and Selling Seigniorage Shares

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seigniorage Shares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seigniorage Shares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Seigniorage Shares using one of the exchanges listed above.

