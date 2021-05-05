Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) to report earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sensus Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Sensus Healthcare posted earnings of ($0.22) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare will report full-year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.30 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sensus Healthcare.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 million. Sensus Healthcare had a negative net margin of 52.46% and a negative return on equity of 28.68%.

SRTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Sensus Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Northland Securities raised shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Sensus Healthcare from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.81.

Shares of Sensus Healthcare stock opened at $3.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.66. The stock has a market cap of $60.01 million, a PE ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 0.49. Sensus Healthcare has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $6.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRTS. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Sensus Healthcare by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 113,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its position in Sensus Healthcare by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 303,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 86,139 shares during the last quarter. 7.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures, distributes, and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

