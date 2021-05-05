Sentinel Chain Trading Up 17.1% Over Last 7 Days (SENC)

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 5th. One Sentinel Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Sentinel Chain has traded up 17.1% against the dollar. Sentinel Chain has a market cap of $465,786.93 and $93,730.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.37 or 0.00086394 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00019182 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.95 or 0.00068153 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $483.68 or 0.00846328 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.43 or 0.00102236 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,424.49 or 0.09491645 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00044289 BTC.

Sentinel Chain Coin Profile

SENC is a coin. Its launch date was January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 coins. Sentinel Chain’s official website is www.sentinel-chain.org . The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Sentinel Chain is www.medium.com/sentinelchain . Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinal Chain is a B2B blockchain-based marketplace that aims to provide affordable and secure financial services to the unbanked. The project's team will create a process that transforms livestock from ‘dead capital’ to a fungible asset with a transparent and clearly defined value. The Sentinel Chain Token (SENC) will be an ERC20-compatible token that allows global financial service providers and SENC token holders to participate in the Sentinel Chain marketplace. “

Sentinel Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

