Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. Buys 7,911 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 39.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,911 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 26.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $748,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 27,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,028,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VUG traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $269.26. 31,968 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 923,346. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $266.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.20. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $176.60 and a 12 month high of $278.85.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

