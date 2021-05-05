Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in bluebird bio by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 19,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in bluebird bio by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 1,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $55,352.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,367.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,427 shares of company stock valued at $89,454. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of bluebird bio stock traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $29.52. The company had a trading volume of 4,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,031,280. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.39. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.24 and a 1 year high of $72.50.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($3.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.96) by ($0.05). bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 45.78% and a negative net margin of 256.84%. The business had revenue of $10.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($4.04) earnings per share. bluebird bio’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on bluebird bio from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Sunday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of bluebird bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on bluebird bio from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.56.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia; LentiGlobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

