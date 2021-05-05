Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. Invests $782,000 in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,828 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $782,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $2,164,014,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Walmart by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,388,737 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,929,987,000 after acquiring an additional 480,279 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 3.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,214,810 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,659,138,000 after acquiring an additional 384,782 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Walmart by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,468,345 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,220,715,000 after acquiring an additional 138,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Walmart by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,310,901 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,053,866,000 after acquiring an additional 824,835 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, FIX lowered shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.63.

In other Walmart news, Director Randall L. Stephenson acquired 7,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $129.63 per share, with a total value of $1,001,391.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,966.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 289,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total transaction of $38,181,381.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,060,573.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,009,708 shares of company stock valued at $264,285,412 in the last ninety days. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WMT traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $140.79. 149,091 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,933,731. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $137.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.02. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.01 and a 1 year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $152.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.62%.

Walmart announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

