Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 385.22% and a negative return on equity of 2,867.98%.

Shares of NASDAQ MCRB traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,043,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,080. The company has a current ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.89. Seres Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.65 and a one year high of $38.50. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.05 and a beta of 4.07.

MCRB has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Chardan Capital raised shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.14.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

