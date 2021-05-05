Serum (SRM) Reaches Market Cap of $567.17 Million

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. Serum has a total market capitalization of $567.17 million and approximately $1.13 billion worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Serum has traded up 18.4% against the US dollar. One Serum coin can now be purchased for $11.34 or 0.00019768 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.59 or 0.00084676 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00019140 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.03 or 0.00068017 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $472.73 or 0.00823806 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.40 or 0.00100035 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,441.75 or 0.09483073 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.37 or 0.00044219 BTC.

About Serum

Serum (CRYPTO:SRM) is a coin. It was first traded on August 11th, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum . Serum’s official website is projectserum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will. “

