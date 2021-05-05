Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Hits New 52-Week High After Earnings Beat

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $55.92 and last traded at $55.30, with a volume of 15479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.31.

The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.77 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 13.62%. Service Co. International’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 44.21%.

Several analysts have weighed in on SCI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Monday.

In other news, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 8,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total value of $389,147.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,190,924.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 13,097,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,094,000 after acquiring an additional 254,885 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,513,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,736,000 after acquiring an additional 126,869 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,582,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,900,000 after acquiring an additional 638,504 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,553,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,331,000 after acquiring an additional 311,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,409,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,323,000 after acquiring an additional 160,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Service Co. International Company Profile (NYSE:SCI)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

