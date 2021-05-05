Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C-“

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

SHEN has been the subject of several other research reports. BWS Financial upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Shenandoah Telecommunications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Get Shenandoah Telecommunications alerts:

NASDAQ:SHEN traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.13. The company had a trading volume of 741 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,150. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 1 year low of $38.77 and a 1 year high of $58.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.15 and a 200 day moving average of $45.83. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 0.33.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.95). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 11.44%. On average, equities analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the first quarter worth $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter worth about $194,000. Institutional investors own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.