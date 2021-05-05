Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) Upgraded by Wedbush to “Neutral”

Wedbush upgraded shares of Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Shift Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a buy rating on shares of Shift Technologies in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Benchmark raised shares of Shift Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Shift Technologies in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.00.

Get Shift Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SFT opened at $8.90 on Tuesday. Shift Technologies has a 1 year low of $6.40 and a 1 year high of $14.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.71.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $73.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.65 million. Research analysts anticipate that Shift Technologies will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in Shift Technologies by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 698,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,813,000 after buying an additional 53,185 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Shift Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Shift Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $546,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Shift Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,068,000. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shift Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $436,000. 15.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Shift Technologies

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

Recommended Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Shift Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.