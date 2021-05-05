Shoe Zone (LON:SHOE) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $70.44

Shoe Zone plc (LON:SHOE) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 70.44 ($0.92) and traded as high as GBX 72 ($0.94). Shoe Zone shares last traded at GBX 70.90 ($0.93), with a volume of 132,064 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 519.35, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 70.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 58.68. The company has a market capitalization of £35.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98.

Shoe Zone Company Profile (LON:SHOE)

Shoe Zone plc operates as a footwear retailer in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers shoes for men, women, boys, and girls. It operates 500 stores and shoezone.com, a Website. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

