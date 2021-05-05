Shoe Zone (LON:SHOE) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $70.44

Posted by on May 5th, 2021

Shoe Zone plc (LON:SHOE) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 70.44 ($0.92) and traded as high as GBX 72 ($0.94). Shoe Zone shares last traded at GBX 70.90 ($0.93), with a volume of 132,064 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 519.35, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 70.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 58.68. The company has a market capitalization of £35.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98.

Shoe Zone Company Profile (LON:SHOE)

Shoe Zone plc operates as a footwear retailer in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers shoes for men, women, boys, and girls. It operates 500 stores and shoezone.com, a Website. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Zone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Zone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit