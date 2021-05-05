Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Raised to “B-” at TheStreet

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

SHOP has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,060.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,050.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,386.09.

Shopify stock traded down $4.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,138.43. The company had a trading volume of 24,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,210. The stock has a market cap of $139.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 729.07, a PEG ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. Shopify has a 1 year low of $662.00 and a 1 year high of $1,499.75. The company has a quick ratio of 17.87, a current ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,151.87 and a 200 day moving average of $1,142.03.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.43 million. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Shopify will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,921,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Shopify by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,758,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 7,939.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,853 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,622,000 after purchasing an additional 10,718 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,557 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,492,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

