Short Interest in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Increases By 21.4%

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,940,000 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the March 31st total of 4,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, VP Daniel L. Kempken sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $125,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 7,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $447,642.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,059 shares in the company, valued at $979,920.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,416 shares of company stock worth $9,485,414 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 3.2% in the first quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 4,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 4.4% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 2.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

AOS has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.56.

Shares of NYSE AOS traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.70. 3,395 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,219,450. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.68. A. O. Smith has a one year low of $38.51 and a one year high of $71.57. The company has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.60 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that A. O. Smith will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.85%.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

