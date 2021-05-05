Short Interest in ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) Increases By 26.3%

ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 667,600 shares, an increase of 26.3% from the March 31st total of 528,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 117.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ACLLF opened at $34.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.55. ATCO has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $35.31.

Get ATCO alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ACLLF shares. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of ATCO in a research note on Monday, March 1st. CIBC increased their price objective on ATCO from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ATCO from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded ATCO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. ATCO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.40.

ATCO Ltd. engages in the structures and logistics, utilities and ports & transportation logistics business. It operates through the following segments: Structures & Logistics, Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, Neltume Ports and Corporate & Other. The Structures & Logistics segment provides workforce housing, innovative modular facilities, construction, site support services, and logistics and operations management.

Featured Article: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for ATCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.