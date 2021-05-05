Short Interest in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Declines By 21.0%

Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 720,200 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the March 31st total of 911,400 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 243,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Several research analysts have commented on AUB shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.40.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,569,000 after buying an additional 9,254 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 16,032 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,346,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

AUB stock opened at $39.62 on Wednesday. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 12 month low of $18.55 and a 12 month high of $41.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $168.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

