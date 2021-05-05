Short Interest in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) Grows By 24.6%

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 847,200 shares, an increase of 24.6% from the March 31st total of 680,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 225,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Several research firms have commented on BHE. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Benchmark Electronics from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded Benchmark Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Benchmark Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of NYSE:BHE traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $30.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,121. Benchmark Electronics has a 52-week low of $18.24 and a 52-week high of $32.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -1,494.25 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $506.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.33 million. Benchmark Electronics had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 0.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is 48.48%.

In other news, CFO Roop Kalyan Lakkaraju acquired 905 shares of Benchmark Electronics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.60 per share, for a total transaction of $26,788.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Benck acquired 1,800 shares of Benchmark Electronics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $50,364.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,643 shares in the company, valued at $6,593,291.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 6,185 shares of company stock worth $177,113. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 295,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,145,000 after purchasing an additional 50,687 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Benchmark Electronics during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Benchmark Electronics during the 1st quarter worth about $400,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Benchmark Electronics by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Benchmark Electronics during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. 92.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

