Short Interest in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Decreases By 18.5%

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,140,000 shares, a drop of 18.5% from the March 31st total of 7,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

BRFS has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on BRF in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BRF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. BRF has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.92.

Get BRF alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRFS. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of BRF by 99.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,600,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,416 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in BRF by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,564,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,700 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in BRF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,962,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of BRF by 20,320.5% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 735,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 731,537 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of BRF by 356.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 910,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 711,156 shares during the period. 7.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BRF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.86. 25,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,394,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.32. BRF has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $4.84. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.06.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter. BRF had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 16.28%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BRF will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

About BRF

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for BRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.