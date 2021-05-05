Short Interest in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF (NASDAQ:CACG) Expands By 27.5%

ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF (NASDAQ:CACG) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a growth of 27.5% from the March 31st total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CACG. Arden Trust Co raised its holdings in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 946,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,671,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 168,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,401,000 after acquiring an additional 21,985 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 213,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,417,000 after acquiring an additional 54,824 shares during the period.

ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $47.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.71. ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $31.82 and a 1-year high of $48.75.

