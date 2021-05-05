Short Interest in Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) Drops By 18.4%

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the March 31st total of 24,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 39,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Condor Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Condor Hospitality Trust stock. Campbell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 141,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. owned 1.18% of Condor Hospitality Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period. 24.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CDOR traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.94. The stock had a trading volume of 15,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,126. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 2.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.53. Condor Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $2.17 and a 52 week high of $6.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The financial services provider reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38). Condor Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 20.04% and a negative net margin of 38.48%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Condor Hospitality Trust will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Condor Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc (NYSE American: CDOR) is a self-administered real estate investment trust that specializes in the investment and ownership of upper midscale and upscale, premium-branded, select-service, extended-stay, and limited-service hotels in the top 100 Metropolitan Statistical Areas (ÂMSAsÂ) with a particular focus on the top 20 to 60 MSAs.

